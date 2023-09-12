Josh Classen's forecast: Morning showers and afternoon sun

Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature some precipitation early in the day and then sunnier conditions in the afternoon.

AND...both days will probably have a bit of haze. We're anticipating a bit of wildfire smoke will blow in from the WNW today and Wednesday with even smokier conditions likely on Thursday.

Showers will move from SW to NE across the Edmonton region this morning and should be out of the area by mid-morning.

In fact, much of north-central AB will get at least SOME moisture this morning. That area of precip sort of "falls apart" as it moves into NE Alberta this afternoon.

There's still a chance of some scattered showers in that area, but it'll be hit & miss.

Another push of moisture comes through the Edmonton area overnight/early Wednesday morning.

Anywhere from Slave Lake south to Red Deer has a good chance of getting wet after midnight and prior to 8am.

The rain moves through east-central AB mid-morning.

In Edmonton, it's another morning with showers. BUT...they'll move out a lot earlier than today's precip.

We'll get some afternoon clearing and some stronger NW wind, gusting in the 40-50 km/h range Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks windy as well, with sunny skies and the high probability of hazy/smoky conditions.

The temperature outlook in the modelling has taken a real turn for the cooler, particularly in the long-range.

However, I'm hesitant to "bite" on that until I see a few more runs pick up this new pattern.

Every previous run for the weekend and early next week was much warmer, so I'll stick with highs near 20 today/Wed/Thu.

I'll keep my forecast highs in the mid 20s for Fri/Sat/Sun (although, I've pull them back to 25 instead of 27).

AND...I'm in the 17 to 21 degree range for daytime highs next week. For now.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Showers in the area this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Becoming a bit hazy.

High: 22

Tonight - Increasing cloud this evening. 60% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 17

Wednesday - 60% chance of showers early in the morning, then clearing.

Partly cloudy & hazy in the afternoon. Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 50 km/h.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mainly sunny & breezy. NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Becoming smoky.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Increasing cloud in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25