Josh Classen's forecast: 'Quiet' start to April
It's been an active few days to close March but April will start on a calmer note.
The past week has seen a day with several cm of wet snow, a day with double digit temperatures and a day with 40+ km/h gusts.
So, enjoy the break today and this weekend.
We'll get to a high near 7 C in Edmonton this afternoon with light wind and partly cloudy skies.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to be around 10 C this weekend (Sunday will be the warmer of the two days).
Northern Alberta will get some snow tonight/Saturday, particularly the High Level to Fort McMurray areas.
Showers or a rain/snow mix are also likely for the Grande Prairie and Slave Lake areas tonight and the Lac La Biche region Saturday.
The foothills and mountains will also get some precipitation this weekend. Snow will fall at higher elevations with showers or a rain/snow mix in the foothills.
Some of that precipitation may push east into the Red Deer area.
AND...even in Edmonton, there's a slight risk of a brief, isolated shower or two on Saturday.
BUT...most of the city should miss out on that.
The next-best chance of significant precipitation comes Monday night/Tuesday.
There's too much uncertainty with that setup to get TOO worked up or excited about it. But, we'll keep an eye on the potential for rain turning to heavy, wet snow in central and north-central Alberta.
Does that affect the Edmonton region, or does it miss the city and hit other areas? Too soon to say for certain.
For now, I'm just going with a "40% chance of rain, possibly turning to snow or a rain/snow mix" for Monday night/Tuesday morning.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy. Light wind.
High: 7
Tonight - Cloudy periods overnight.
9pm: 3
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 9
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 11
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 12
40% chance of rain, possibly turning to snow or a rain/snow mix overnight.
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 7
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 7
