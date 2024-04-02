Josh Classen's forecast: Taking a run at 20 C (for one day only)

We'll be close to the record high in Edmonton on Tuesday. The warmest April 2 on record is 21.7 C set in 1992.

I don't think we'll be able to beat that this afternoon, but we'll get to around 20 C.

(side note: April 2, 2016, was also close to the record, with a high of 21.5 C).

After hitting 13 C on Monday and with a forecast high of 11 on Wednesday, we're off to a warm start to April.

Even the "cool down" coming Thursday/Friday puts us no cooler than average for this time of year and there's another warm-up slated for the weekend and next week.

As for precip - Edmonton and area will miss out of the spring snowstorm that'll hit western and southern Alberta.

But, we'll probably see a little bit of mixed precipitation Wednesday and possibly again Friday.

There's an area of low pressure moving into NW Alberta, pumping in warm air ahead of it.

It's not just Edmonton - most of Alberta will see temperature soar into the mid to upper teens this afternoon.

As that system moves eastward across northern Alberta, it'll bring those regions some rain and wet snow this afternoon and tonight.

That precipitation probably fully flips over to snow early Wednesday morning in the NW.

Edmonton gets a chance of some showers or wet snow Wednesday morning or midday as the cold front trailing that low pressure system drops through.

It doesn't look like we'll get a lot of measurable moisture. Wind might end up being a bigger factor.

Snowfall warnings will likely be issued in the coming days for the mountain parks and the foothills (and probably parts of southern Alberta, too).

In general, 10-30 cm of snow is expected (more is possible in some localized areas).

Areas further north around Grande Cache/Jasper/Nordegg should get most of their snow tonight through to early Thursday.

Further south, most of the snow will be Wednesday to Friday night.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind becoming SW 10-20 with occasional gusts near 30 this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm: 12

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix in the morning or midday.

Sunny breaks in the afternoon. Wind: NW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 11

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain and/or snow.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 11