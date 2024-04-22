Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, dry and windy

It could be a busy and dangerous week for grass fires in the Edmonton region as temperatures ramp up, wind continues to gust and we stay dry in the Edmonton region.

Sunday's rain mostly missed the Edmonton area. Given how dry it is, it was maddening to watch the radar and see all the precipitation spin around the city.

On a positive note, it appears areas south of Edmonton and through east-central Alberta did pick up some decent precipitation.

There's also a decent chance of some rain across northern Alberta Wednesday night and Thursday.

I'm skeptical that we'll see any of that precipitation as far south as Edmonton. There's a slight chance of a sprinkle Wednesday evening near the city, but I've left that out of the forecast for now.

The next "best" chance of some rain doesn't come until early next week (and given how far off that is, the pattern is subject to change).

Saturday evening also has a slight chance of a shower, but that doesn't look all that likely and probably wouldn't deliver any significant moisture if it hit us.

Wind gusts today should be in the 30-40 km/h range with sustained with around 10-20 km/h.

That's not quite as windy as Sunday and early Monday morning, but still on the breezy side.

Wind will ease tonight and we're expecting calmer conditions for Tuesday (South at 5-10 with some afternoon gusts in the 20-30 km/h range).

Gustier conditions are possible again on Wednesday.

Temperatures hit highs of 13 C on Sat/Sun in the city. We'll get to the 16 to 19 C range today/Tue/Wed.

Behind the system that moves across northern Alberta late Wednesday, we'll see some slightly cooler air drop in and daytime highs Thu/Fri are expected to be in the 12 to 15 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

High: 17

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17