Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, dry and windy
It could be a busy and dangerous week for grass fires in the Edmonton region as temperatures ramp up, wind continues to gust and we stay dry in the Edmonton region.
Sunday's rain mostly missed the Edmonton area. Given how dry it is, it was maddening to watch the radar and see all the precipitation spin around the city.
On a positive note, it appears areas south of Edmonton and through east-central Alberta did pick up some decent precipitation.
There's also a decent chance of some rain across northern Alberta Wednesday night and Thursday.
I'm skeptical that we'll see any of that precipitation as far south as Edmonton. There's a slight chance of a sprinkle Wednesday evening near the city, but I've left that out of the forecast for now.
The next "best" chance of some rain doesn't come until early next week (and given how far off that is, the pattern is subject to change).
Saturday evening also has a slight chance of a shower, but that doesn't look all that likely and probably wouldn't deliver any significant moisture if it hit us.
Wind gusts today should be in the 30-40 km/h range with sustained with around 10-20 km/h.
That's not quite as windy as Sunday and early Monday morning, but still on the breezy side.
Wind will ease tonight and we're expecting calmer conditions for Tuesday (South at 5-10 with some afternoon gusts in the 20-30 km/h range).
Gustier conditions are possible again on Wednesday.
Temperatures hit highs of 13 C on Sat/Sun in the city. We'll get to the 16 to 19 C range today/Tue/Wed.
Behind the system that moves across northern Alberta late Wednesday, we'll see some slightly cooler air drop in and daytime highs Thu/Fri are expected to be in the 12 to 15 C range.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.
High: 17
Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing.
9pm: 13
Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 18
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 18
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 15
Friday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 13
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 17
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
VIDEO Video shows moment freight train catches fire and rolls through downtown London, Ont.
Fire crews were called out to the scene of a train fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving multiple 911 calls about the eastbound train on fire, going over Oxford Street.
More than 55,000 Ford vehicles recalled over battery issue
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science
Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
'Junk fees' or flexible flying? Passenger charges fuel profits -- and travellers' ire
Economy-class trips are defined by shrinking legroom, narrower cushion space, diminishing rewards for frequent fliers and, especially, the myriad fees that can pile up like thunderclouds as airlines increasingly offer top-up options on their tickets.
Biden implies his uncle was eaten by cannibals, Papua New Guinea leader takes offence
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape accused Joe Biden of disparaging the South Pacific island nation by implying that an uncle of the U.S. president had been eaten by 'cannibals' there during World War II.
Feds don't 'care if they die,' says lawyer helping Canadian children held in Syria
Five Canadian children are languishing in a squalid detention camp in northeastern Syria after Ottawa denied their mothers permission to come to Canada, says a lawyer fighting in court on behalf of the families.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
They were from different countries and barely spoke each other's languages. More than 20 years later, they're still happily in love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was celebrating the holidays outside of her native country of Venezuela for the first time. Both weren't expecting to meet someone special the night they crossed paths at a bar in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgarians to weigh in on rezoning during largest hearing in city history
The largest public hearing in the city’s history is set to get underway Monday morning.
-
Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
-
Calgary takes on plastic waste for Earth Day
For Earth Day 2024 this week, people around the world are encouraged to take action for a healthier planet.
Lethbridge
-
Deal to protect ranch from development means family can keep raising cattle there
An agreement to protect a sprawling ranch in southern Alberta from development is the largest of its kind in the country, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says, and will allow the family that owns it to continue raising cattle there.
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
-
Lethbridge gets a new theatre company to showcase city's storytellers
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
Saskatoon
-
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
-
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatchewan Rush close out season with loss against Toronto
The Saskatchewan Rush's 2023-24 season met an unfortunate end following a nail biting defeat against the Toronto Rock.
Regina
-
'Dying for doctors': Report cites concerns with health care in rural Saskatchewan
A report released this month cited hundreds of service disruptions over four years due to staffing shortages along with morale issues among workers.
-
'We're very similar': Regina's CJTR-FM celebrates takover by Access Communications
Volunteers and staff at Regina's community radio station are voicing support for the takeover of CJTR-FM by Access Communications.
-
More than 55,000 Ford vehicles recalled over battery issue
Ford recalled more than 55,000 trucks and SUVs over a battery detection issue, according to a Transport Canada recall notice.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices plummet in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Gas prices are once again on the move in B.C.’s Lower Mainland but this time in the other direction.
-
Vancouver Canucks claw out 4-2 comeback win over Nashville Predators in Game 1
Vancouver hockey fans were treated to a show as the Canucks stormed back from a second-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Country singer Luke Bryan slips and falls on stage in Vancouver
Country music star Luke Bryan took a tumble while on stage in Vancouver on Saturday night, and he and fans laughed it off.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Canucks claw out 4-2 comeback win over Nashville Predators in Game 1
Vancouver hockey fans were treated to a show as the Canucks stormed back from a second-period deficit for a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
Toronto
-
'My deepest apologies': Judge offers rare apology to Umar Zameer after trial sheds new light on case
A vastly different version of events than what was first described by police and politicians came into focus over the course of Umar Zameer’s five-week murder trial in Toronto, culminating in a rare move by the presiding judge.
-
Doug Ford government to pay $320K in legal fees to basic income class-action
The Ontario government has agreed to pay $320,000 in legal fees to a class-action seeking $200 million in damages for the early termination of a basic income pilot project.
-
Toronto cherry blossoms in High Park expected to reach peak bloom today
The cherry blossoms in High Park are expected to hit peak bloom this week.
Montreal
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
-
Bus driver charged after crashing in Virginia carrying Quebec teen baseball teams
The driver of the bus that crashed in Virginia while carrying over 50 passengers, including high school baseball players from Quebec, has been charged.
-
Quebec announces day against bullying in schools
Quebec has announced a day against bullying and violence in schools.
Atlantic
-
2 people dead, 4 others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
Man facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave apartment with hatchet: Halifax police
Police in Halifax say a man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident early Sunday morning involving a hatchet.
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Winnipeg
-
'I have waited all year for this': Jets fans show up in full force for Game 1 at Whiteout Street Party
In anticipation of the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans were out in full force decked in their Jets gear to take in the festivities of the Whiteout Street Party.
-
RCMP say man shot dead after officers respond to call on Manitoba First Nation
RCMP say a 27-year-old man has died after being shot by officers who were responding to a weapons complaint on a Manitoba First Nation.
-
Lowry, Connor propel Jets to 7-6 Game 1 win over Avalanche
Captain Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each scored twice to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-6 Game 1 first-round playoff victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police to outline plans for targeted enforcement in ByWard Market, Rideau Street area
The Ottawa Police Services Board and the public will learn more details this evening about the plan to target "hot spots" for crime in the ByWard Market and on Rideau Street this spring.
-
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin
An elderly woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin on Sunday afternoon.
-
Labour board rules federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate was not 'disguised discipline'
The Treasury Board's COVID-19 vaccine mandate that suspended employees who refused to be vaccinated was an "administrative measure" to ensure the health and safety of federal employees, and not "disguised discipline," according to the Federal Labour Relations Board.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man driving company truck charged with impaired
A northern Ontario man has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped in a company truck for a traffic violation in Elliot Lake.
-
Do you know this person? Northern Ont. police seek public's help
Provincial police are looking to identify a suspect in an ongoing break and enter investigation in West Nipissing.
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
Barrie
-
Police training leads to commercial vehicle safety blitz
More than 100 charges were laid during a commercial vehicle safety enforcement blitz.
-
-
Clearview gets nearly $200K in recreation activities funding
Clearview's Parks and Recreation Department will launch an active communities project thanks to a $199,900 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and the government of Ontario.
Kitchener
-
$500K in recreation vehicles stolen in North Dumfries, recovered in Wellington County: WRPS
An investigation is underway after half a million dollars worth of recreation vehicles were stolen in North Dumfries and recovered in Wellington County.
-
Horse and buggy involved in crash with motor vehicle
No injuries are reported after a horse and buggy carrying 11 people was involved in a crash. Around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Grey Bruce OPP and EMS were called to the scene at Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 6 in Chatsworth.
-
Man out for morning walk kicked in the back by stranger: Guelph police
Guelph police have arrested a man they say kicked a stranger in the back and then tried to shoplift from a business.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Video shows moment freight train catches fire and rolls through downtown London, Ont.
Fire crews were called out to the scene of a train fire just before 11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving multiple 911 calls about the eastbound train on fire, going over Oxford Street.
-
Parked cars struck, two people extricated from vehicle
Around 1.a.m, fire and police responded to the area of Briarhill Avenue just north of Huron Street where a car struck two parked cars.
-
Horse and buggy involved in crash with motor vehicle
No injuries are reported after a horse and buggy carrying 11 people was involved in a crash. Around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Grey Bruce OPP and EMS were called to the scene at Grey Road 3 and Sideroad 6 in Chatsworth.
Windsor
-
License suspended, car impounded for doing donuts
Windsor police have suspended a driver for 30 days after being caught doing donuts. According to police, the white Mercedes was spotted in an east Windsor parking lot.
-
Cardosa seeking role of Unifor 444 secretary treasurer
On the heels of Dave Cassidy announcing his retirement from Unifor Loccal 444, 1st Vice President Manny Cardosa has announced his intention to seek the role of secretary treasurer.
-
Fraud charges laid after suspects turn themselves in
A pair of fraud suspects have turned themselves in to police in Chatham-Kent. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man and a woman walked into police headquarters and turned themselves in.