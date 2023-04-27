Josh Classen's forecast: Weekend warming trend on the way

For the fifth consecutive day, we'll get to the mid-teens for a highs in Edmonton this afternoon.

We've had highs of 16 C on Sunday, 14 C on Monday, 15 C on Tuesday, 14 C on Wednesday and we're aiming for a high of 15 C later today.

BUT...there's an upper ridge building to our west that'll move in and help bring us some sunshine for the weekend and the warmest air we've seen all year.

Still a few clouds kicking around Friday and Edmonton gets to a high of around 18 C.

Saturday has a good chance to be our first 20-degree day since Oct. 19, and if it doesn't quite get to 20 C on Saturday, Sunday certainly will.

We even have a good shot at hitting 25 C (or hotter) on Monday-Thursday. The last time Edmonton had a temperature of 25+ was Sept. 28.

The long-term average high for the end of April and early May is in the 15 C range.

With the warm air moving in this weekend and sticking around all of next week, we'll be closer to the average temperatures for late July.

I have highs in the 23 to 28 C range from Sunday through Friday.

But, there are some models hinting at highs of 29 or 30 C once or twice next week.

That would be unusual, but not unprecedented. Both 2018 and 2017 had daytime highs in the upper 20s in the first week of May.

Not much chance for precipitation over the next three to five days. Just warm and dry.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning, but still breezy. Sunny & calmer this afternoon.

High: 15

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 12

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24