Josh Classen's forecast: Wet and windy today, with some heat to follow

Steady rain will continue all day in north-central, central and southern Alberta with Edmonton and area picking up 20 to 30 mm of rain. That's on top of the roughly 10 mm that the city received overnight.

We're expecting the rain to end late this evening in Edmonton and then we'll get some clearing through the day Wednesday.

There's a low-pressure system WAY off to the southeast of Alberta (centred in South Dakota), with a trough of low pressure stretching ALL the way back into Alberta.

So, the heaviest rain is still expected to be eastern parts of Alberta, particularly in areas from around Stettler and Killam south towards Medicine Hat (80+ mm is possible in some of that zone).

A rainfall warning covers a larger area from Red Deer east to the Saskatchewan border and includes all areas south of that line and east of Calgary.

In general, 50-80 mm is expected in the warning area.

Wind will be the other big factor today. Northwesterly gusts to around 30 km/h this morning will become gusts to 50 km/h this afternoon.

Red Deer and area could get gusts to around 70 km/h this afternoon.

A wind warning is in effect for areas east of Red Deer with potential gusts to around 90 km/h today.

Things start to settle down on Wednesday. Wind eases, the sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon and temperatures start to climb.

We'll hold steady at around 8 C most of today (possibly falling to around 5 or 6 C this afternoon).

But, we're back to the mid-teens Wednesday afternoon (which is average for this time of year).

Even warmer air moves in for the end of the week with daytime highs in the low to mid 20s for Friday and the weekend.

AND...morning temperatures look like they'll stay well above 0 C, so no risk of frost in the coming days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Rain. 20 to 30 mm.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 30 this morning, becoming NW 30 gusting to 50 km/h this afternoon.

Temperature steady near 8 degrees most of the day

Tonight - Rain ending overnight. Wind easing late this evening.

9pm: 7

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22