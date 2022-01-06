Josh Classen's forecast: Wind picks up Thursday afternoon

Temperatures in the mid -20s C through the rest of today in Edmonton with wind chill becoming more of a factor this afternoon.

Wind is expected to pick up to 10-15 km/h this afternoon and that'll make it feel like the mid -30s.

Now, this IS an improvement over yesterday's forecast.

We're nowhere even CLOSE to as cold as I thought we'd get this morning (for a couple of reasons).

However, there isn't much change to the rest of the outlook.

We'll have temperatures in the mid -20s C through most of Friday with 1 to 3 cm of light snow, mainly in the afternoon.

Windy conditions develop for Friday night as a cold front moves through.

By Saturday morning, we'll be around -30 C in the Edmonton region, but the wind should back off.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the -20s C both Saturday and Sunday.

BUT...we're still looking at the arctic air moving out Sunday night/Monday morning.

Temperatures should climb to the -5 C range by Monday afternoon (probably even warmer in the evening).

After that...highs near zero for a few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

Wind: SE 5-10 this morning, becoming SE 10-15 km/h this afternoon.

High: -25

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -29

Temperature rising overnight.

Friday - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 1 to 3 cm likely.

Wind: N 10-15 km/h in the afternoon, becoming NW 20 in the evening and overnight.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -24

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow in the evening.

Light wind.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -25

Temperature dropping to -30 in the evening and then slowly rising overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow, especially early in the day.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon: -21

Temperature rising in the evening & overnight.

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -17

5pm: -6

8pm: -2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0