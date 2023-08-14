Josh Classen's forecast: Heat sticks around

We're at the start of our hottest stretch of weather since early June in Edmonton.

Temperatures are forecast to top out in the 27 to 30 degree range today, Tuesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will be only slightly "cooler" with a high in the 24 to 28 range.

The last time we had at least three consecutive days above 28 degrees was June 7-10.

The current heat streak started Sunday as Edmonton recorded it's 6th 30-degree day of the year. The long-term average is 4 per year.

Southern Alberta is under a heat warning, and we'll be very close to heat warning criteria in the Edmonton today and Tuesday.

Afternoon highs near 29 and morning lows in the mid-teens should be enough to trigger the alert. But, I don't issue those warnings, so we'll see what call Environment and Climate Change Canada makes.

Areas outside of Edmonton will likely see slightly "cooler" lows and highs, which would keep them out of "heat warning" range.

BUT...(again) I don't make the calls on when advisories are issued.

Cooler conditions wil move in for Friday/Saturday with daytime highs dropping into the 15-20 degree range.

Precipitation outook:

Late Thursday looks to be the best chance for precipitation in the Edmonton area this week.

But, it's not the only chance.

Sunny with a few clouds in Edmonton and across much of central and east-central AB today.

We have a few showers north of Fort McMurray this morning...and we have some light rain north of Hinton early this morning, as well.

Both pockets should weaken later this morning.

We get a "ripple" in the Upper Ridge on Tuesday.

That upper ridge is a bubble of warm air aloft that's partly responsible for the current heat streak.

An area of low pressure will move through northern AB Tuesday and that'll set off some showers and possible thunderstorms in the NW Tuesday afternoon and across NE Alberta Tuesday evening.

Edmonton and area has a slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm Tuesday.

That system will also push temperatures down a bit for Wednesday.

The Upper Ridge starts to fade off to the SE on Thursday as an Upper Low begins to push in from the NW.

We'll see a strong SW flow at the surface on Thursday and that'll boost temperatures in the upper 20s for one more day.

THEN...a good chance of showers/thunderstorms late Thursday and Friday in central and north-central AB. Where exactly the heavier rains develop remains to be seen.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning sun. A few clouds this afternoon.

High: 29

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 23

Tuesday - Morning sun. Afternoon clouds. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Wednesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny afternoon.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26

Thursday - Morning sun. Afternoon clouds. 60% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Morning clouds. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19