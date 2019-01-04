

CTV Edmonton





A judge has explained his reasons for the sentencing of a man who killed two Mac’s convenience store clerks.

In December, Laylin Delorme was sentenced to simultaneous sentences for the 2015 murders of Ricky Cenabre and Karanpal Banghu. Since he has already spent three years in prison, Delorme will be eligible for parole in 22 years.

He also received two eight-year sentences for each robbery, which will be served at the same time as the life sentences.

In his sentencing report released this week, Justice Robert Graesser noted the irony that Delorme’s own children are as much a victim in the case as Cedric, the child of Ricky Cenabre.

“As he has deprived Cedric of a father and the love and support a caring father brings to his children, he has deprived his own children of the same,” Justice Graesser wrote. “Yet Cedric has the memory of love and support in his childhood, while Mr. Delorme continues the cycle of dysfunction so prevalent in the indigenous community.”

Graesser also commended the Edmonton police for their quick work in identifying Delorme and his two accomplices.

“Police are frequently criticized when their actions fail to meet public expectations, but they should be recognized and thanked when they meet and in many cases exceed expectations. This is one of those situations.”

The co-accused, Colton Steinhauer, who is also accused in the case, is schedule to go to trial in the spring.

A teenager involved in the killings was convicted on two counts of manslaughter in November.