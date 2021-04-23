EDMONTON -- Final arguments have wrapped up in a Leduc courtroom for a male teacher who touched the buttocks of a female colleague in a school copier room in 2017.

Aaron Heinemann was charged with sexual assault two years later, in relation to that incident. A two-day trial that included testimony from an eyewitness took place last month with a publication ban in place.

The Crown and Defence submitted approximately 40 similar prior cases to give the judge guidance in coming to a conclusion as to whether or not a sexual assault occurred. A written decision is to be handed down June 30, 2021, at the Leduc court house.