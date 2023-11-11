EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Juniors show their stock at Farmfair International in Edmonton

    Tennessee Schneider, 10, and her heifer. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Tennessee Schneider, 10, and her heifer. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    Farmfair International has taken over the Edmonton Expo Centre.

    It's the largest beef and cattle show in Alberta.

    Producers, ranchers and international buyers come to see livestock from across the province.

    Juniors were showing off their stock all day on Saturday.

    "I just showed my heifer. I held her head up, scratched her, put some glue on her before, to make her look fat. That's what you want, a fat cow," said 10-year-old Tennessee Schneider.

    "I got second place."

    "I show Red Angus heifers, and one day I hope to get a championship," said 14-year-old Teagin Kutanzi Redcliffe.

    "I love all the intriguing memories you get to make with friends and how the judges explain their questions."

    Farmfair has been running for more than 45 years. 

