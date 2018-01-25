

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Jury begins deliberations in the murder trial of an alleged wife killer

Over the last three weeks, the jury has heard from family, friends, first responders and expert witnesses and are now in the process of deciding whether Gina Robinson fell down the stairs or was beaten to death by her estranged husband.

Gilbert Robinson, 62, is charged with second-degree murder.

The couple was in the process of ending their 30-year marriage and according to witnesses who testified, Gilbert was angry about paying spousal support and concerned about his finances, but added they weren’t aware of Gilbert ever being violent towards Gina.

Gina was found severely injured at the bottom of Gilbert Robinson’s basement stairs by a friend. Gina was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Jurors heard Gilbert’s jacket and towel were found soaked in Gina’s blood, inside a garbage bag in his garage. Her DNA was also discovered on a 2-by-4.

A medical examiner found a wooden splinter in her hair. The autopsy report also noted, Gina had overwhelming blunt force injuries with severe trauma to the head, neck and thoracic regions.

Family members testified Gina had suffered from vertigo and an inner ear virus, which at some point, impacted her balance.

The courtroom was filled with more than forty people, many dawning purple scarves paying tribute to Gina.

Gilbert’s brother told CTV News the process has been difficult but he didn’t want to comment until the verdict is out.

With files from Angela Jung