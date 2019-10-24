EDMONTON - A judge is expected to give final instructions today to the jury in the trial of a man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and running down four pedestrians with a van two years ago.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, which include five counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault against the police officer and dangerous driving.

In its closing statement, the Crown told the court Sharif went to “extraordinary lengths” to cause as much chaos and destruction as possible on September 30th, 2017.

Sharif is not represented by a lawyer, but a court-appointed attorney gave a closing statement to the jury, saying they should consider that the U-Haul may have simply been the easiest method of escape for Sharif, and may not have been specifically intended to be used to kill pedestrians.

