RCMP have issued a ticket to the 79-year-old driver of a vehicle that hit an eight-year-old girl in Morinville.

The provincial traffic ticket is for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The collision happened on Sept. 16, as the girl walked to school. She was airlifted to hospital by STARS with serious injuries.

"I’m just irritated with how the justice system is," Cynthia Spence, the girl's mother told CTV News Edmonton Monday. "A ticket is just how they're handling it? It's just, I don't know."

The eight-year-old's parents said that she is recovering and should be able to return home full-time in two to three months.

"It's taken a toll on all of us," said the girl's father, Albert Spence. "I just want to thank everyone for their prayers, from our church and everybody else who was concerned."

The court date on the ticket is Dec. 10, 2019.