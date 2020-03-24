EDMONTON -- The coronavirus pandemic has led many salons to close their doors in recent days. But you don't need to fall apart while in self-isolation.

Maintaining your beauty regimen can help maintain a sense of normalcy, and yes, you can handle it, says stylist Sarah Casault from Icon Hair and Body.

"Looking good and feeling good is important," Casault told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "I think we all want to keep some kind of happiness in our lives."

Casault says there are things you can do at home to keep your hair healthy and won't risk wrecking your style.

HIDE YOUR SPARKLE?

"We like to call grey hair 'sparkly hair'," Casault explained.

While she doesn't recommend do-it-yourself colour, you don't have to live with grey hair just because you can't get to the salon.

Dry shampoo sprays with pigment in them can help hide your sparkles until your next appointment.

"I strongly suggest going for a shade that is about one shade darker than your natural because our root wants to be a darker shade than the rest of our hair," she suggests."That's very much what'll look believable, if you will."

GROW OUT YOUR BANGS

It might be tempting, but Casault says you shouldn't attempt to cut your own bangs either.

"I think this is the best time to just grow out the bangs," she said. "Just let them go."

Instead, make use of headbands, clips and accessories to keep them out of your way.

MEN: SKIP THE DIY HAIRCUT

Giving yourself a fresh cut is not recommended.

"Believe-you-me, what you look like now will look better than if you attempt something yourself, I promise you that," Casault said.

If you have some clippers, you can clean up the edge – or ask your partner to help. You just want to tidying up the hair line.

"The biggest thing right now is maintenance."

KEEP SUPPORTING YOUR SALON

Customers can still support their hairstylists and salons by writing online reviews and by buying gift certificates and product, even while the doors are closed.

Casault recommends adding masks and treatments to your routine to help keep your hair healthy while you wait for your next appointment.

Icon Hair and Body has an online store and is providing free delivery.