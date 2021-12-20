'Just show up and ring the doorbell': Opioid addiction resources now available at Edmonton fire halls

Resources related to opioid addiction are now available at fire stations throughout Edmonton, as part of a partnership between the province and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

“Just show up and ring the doorbell,” said Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Mike Ellis. “Firefighters in Edmonton will be able to immediately connect individuals with the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program right in the station.”

“Building a recovery-oriented system of care means that we need to give people options for when, where, and how they pursue recovery.”

Resources related both to recovery and for the families of those struggling with addiction will be available. Edmonton fire stations will be provided with pamphlets for the Virtual Opioid Dependency program, the Digital Overdose Response System, Parents Empowering Parents, and more.

Overdose calls to first responders have more than doubled in less than a year, according to EFRS.

“To put it in perspective, in 2020 we responded to just over 2,400 overdose calls…between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 of this year, we’ve responded to more than 5,100,” Fire Chief Joe Zatylny said.

“Each life lost to an opioid addiction or drug overdose is a tragedy. In making our stations a safe place to get information for yourself and your loved ones, it is our hope that it will save more lives.”

Funding for the initiative comes from the $1.4 million the province is spending annually to create a low-barrier/harm reduction division of the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program.