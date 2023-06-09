'Just so proud': Ukrainian newcomers celebrate restaurant grand opening in Edmonton

Ukraine's Kitchen held a grand opening in Edmonton on June 9, 2023. (Supplied) Ukraine's Kitchen held a grand opening in Edmonton on June 9, 2023. (Supplied)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island