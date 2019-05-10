

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson on Friday to talk about money for city infrastructure.

Trudeau and Iveson addressed the media shortly before noon, talking about the federal government's municipal infrastructure top-up program. The funding was announced in the 2019 federal budget.

The funding will double the amount of money municipalities get through the gas tax transfer, with Edmonton seeing about $51 million in funding.

Iveson told reporters that council has yet to decide how the funding will be spent.

Trudeau also praised Iveson for his work as chair of the big city mayor’s caucus.