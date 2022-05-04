kīsikāw pīsim: EPCOR's new solar farm gifted Cree name

Enoch Cree Nation has honoured Edmonton's new 30,350-panel solar farm with the Cree name kīsikāw pīsim (KEY-see-gaw PEE-sim,) which means daylight sun.

The title was gifted in January during a pipe ceremony and released publicly for the first time Wednesday.

“We are proud to give this name and in doing so we acknowledge EPCOR’s desire to steward these lands, to connect our peoples to this place, and to seek ‘reconciliAction,’” said Chief Billy Morin.

“We are honoured by the gift of this name for our solar farm facility and acknowledge our responsibilities on the path to reconciliation,” said Stuart Lee of EPCOR.

The solar farm is expected to generate 21,500 megawatt hours of electricity to help power the nearby E.L Smith Water Treatment Plant.

In 2020, EPCOR and Enoch Cree Nation signed onto an agreement supporting the Edmonton Declaration, to limit global warming.

The solar farm, which is located on the southwest corner of Edmonton near the neighbourhood of Cameron Heights, is expected to be operational this fall.