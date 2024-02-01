K-6 school for children with autism to open in Edmonton

Edmonton will soon be home to a kindergarten to Grade 6 school exclusively for children with autism, Children's Autism Services of Edmonton announced Thursday.

The group says it has secured land, donations, and approvals to begin renovations on the building at 17456 102 Ave.

"We all know that school systems have had great difficulty integrating kids with autism into classrooms. It’s hard on teachers, and hard on many autistic kids," Children's Autism Services of Edmonton wrote in a news release. "That problem will soon be eased as Children’s Autism Services creates a school to meet their highly complex and unique needs."

The school is scheduled to open September 2024.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.