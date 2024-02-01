EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • K-6 school for children with autism to open in Edmonton

    Children's Autism Services of Edmonton plans to renovate this building at 17456 102 Ave. into Edmonton's first K-6 school for autistic children. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) Children's Autism Services of Edmonton plans to renovate this building at 17456 102 Ave. into Edmonton's first K-6 school for autistic children. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Edmonton will soon be home to a kindergarten to Grade 6 school exclusively for children with autism, Children's Autism Services of Edmonton announced Thursday.

    The group says it has secured land, donations, and approvals to begin renovations on the building at 17456 102 Ave.

    "We all know that school systems have had great difficulty integrating kids with autism into classrooms. It’s hard on teachers, and hard on many autistic kids," Children's Autism Services of Edmonton wrote in a news release. "That problem will soon be eased as Children’s Autism Services creates a school to meet their highly complex and unique needs."

    The school is scheduled to open September 2024. 

    This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News