k.d. lang & The Reclines reunite at CCMA for first time in 35 years

    The 2024 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards being held in Edmonton later this month will feature a special reunion.

    For the first time in more than three decades, k.d. lang & The Reclines will perform together.

    "Reuniting with The Reclines after 35 years in Edmonton for the CCMA Awards feels like a full-circle moment," lang said in a news release on Wednesday.

    The Reclines, a Patsy Cline tribute band lang helped form, were on three of lang's albums in the 80s.

    "The bond we shared, both musically and personally, remains as strong as ever, and revisiting a song that shaped our journey together is incredibly special," said lang.

    In addition to the performance, lang will be honoured during a ceremony as the 2024 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Artist inductee.

    Country Music Week 2024 gets underway in Edmonton next wednesday in advance of the 42nd CCMA Awards Show being held at Rogers Place on Saturday Sept. 14.

