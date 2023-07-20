K-Days, Taste of Edmonton aim to boost attendance numbers
As long as the weather cooperates, organizers of two major Edmonton summer festivals starting this week are expecting to attract large crowds.
The annual K-Days and the Taste of Edmonton events have taken over the Edmonton Expo Centre and Exhibition Grounds and Sir Winston Churchill Square, respectively, and combined are looking to draw more than one-million people.
K-Days, which starts on Friday, drew about 700,000 to the 10-day summer fair last year while Taste of Edmonton attracted 305,000 people. Both are expecting similar if not better numbers in 2023.
“What we’re looking to do is continue to evaluate what resonates with Edmontonians and visitors to our event,” said Arlindo Gomes, vice-president of business development and venues management for Explore Edmonton. “We are pushing to introduce more new things over the next few years.”
K-Days features many of the same midway rides and attractions as it has in the past – minus the recently dismantled Kiwanis slide following 49 years of use – but with major additions that include the Monster, a large inflatable obstacle course for people aged 11-plus.
The evening concert lineup each night features notable artists past and present such as Shawn Desman, Quiet Riot, Three Days Grace and Elijah Woods, while 29 vendors are introducing new food choices such as falafel perogies, ketchup and mustard ice cream, and a cherry Kool-Aid chicken burger.
Taste of Edmonton has ambitions of attracting 350,000 people this year. More than 150 restaurants, catering outfits and food trucks – 16 of them new to the event -- are offering more than 160 menu items at the four-day festival that started Thursday.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, addressing increased downtown safety efforts, said the city is “adding more resources to (attract) more people” and would “like to see more activities” beyond the 50 festivals Edmonton hosts each year.
“Culture, and food in particular … is a way to build a community,” Sohi said Thursday morning at the start of the festival. “When you share food together, when you break bread together, you bring down barriers. You start a conversation, and you allow people to share in a way that we end up building a better city, a better community, a more welcoming and inclusive place for all of us.”
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Marek Tkach and Evan Klippenstein
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Strong support for Team Canada as fans gather to cheer on the players in their opening World Cup match
As Team Canada heads into its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Canadians are there to offer their support and cheer on the players.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
In a nod to Oppenheimer's legacy, U.S. officials vow to prioritize cleanup at nuclear lab
The price tag for cleaning up waste from the once top-secret Manhattan Project and subsequent Cold War-era nuclear research at Los Alamos National Laboratory has more than doubled in the last seven years, and independent federal investigators say federal officials will have to do better to track costs and progress.
New book explains how human brains are predisposed to believe conspiracy theories and political lies
A new book from a University of Toronto professor explores how human brains are predisposed to believe conspiracy theories and political lies.
Manitoba First Nation set to excavate area where potential unmarked graves may be
A First Nations community in western Manitoba is preparing to excavate the ground beneath a Catholic church after potential unmarked graves were found in the area using ground-penetrating radar.
Canada Child Benefit increases today, accounts for higher cost of living
Parents who receive the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) will start to see an increase, with the indexed-to-inflation monthly payment getting its annual boost this month.
Canada's 'greenest' cities ranked in new study
A new study has ranked Canada's greenest cities based on walkability, cycling infrastructure, greenspace and more. Here's where your city placed.
Calgary
-
Mystery $20 bill leads Reddit to wonder about the fate of Jordan and Sierra
A group of Reddit readers are demanding to know if Jordan and Sierra made it to their second date.
-
'Proactive work, quick action': Multiple firearms seized, multiple individuals arrested in Calgary
Calgary police say their violent crime suppression team has seized several firearms and arrested several men in a two-week period.
-
A-maize-ing! Taber corn available earlier than ever before due to hot Alberta summer
The scorching hot weather in southern Alberta may be negatively impacting some crops, but for others, it's helping them thrive.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody
The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.
-
-
'This is an aggressive offer': Prince Albert city workers vote in favour of strike over wages
City workers in Prince Albert could be walking off the job, with contract negotiations at a stalemate over wages and holiday pay.
Regina
-
Riders induct 2013 Grey Cup team, first female board member into Plaza of Honour
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have inducted builder Wendy Kelly and the 2013 Grey Cup team into the club's Plaza of Honour.
-
-
Sask. woman part of international study seeking to improve healthcare for those with brain injuries
Barb Butler was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1993, resulting in a brain injury.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
Shortage of daycare spots causing panic for some Nova Scotia parents
A Dartmouth mother of 11-month-old twins said she's left panicked and scrambling to find daycare after losing the child care spots she had secured and paid a deposit for.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
-
Severe thunderstorms, 'nickel-sized hail' expected for GTA
Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit southwestern Ontario Thursday with powerful winds and a tornado warning forecasted in some areas.
-
Toronto tenants successfully fight illegal charges landlord attempted to impose
After the tenants of a Toronto apartment building were told they would have to start paying for some services that were previously free, they were able to successfully fight the proposed charges with the help of their MPP.
Montreal
-
Police make arrest after second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
South Shore transit user says her commute times will double when the REM opens
The South Shore portion of the new REM rail line will open to the public at the end of July. When it does, buses will stop porting commuters across the Champlain Bridge. In theory, people can just take the REM instead, but some say it will significantly increase their travel time.
-
Quebec farmers say it's hard to make hay when it's so rainy and humid
No group relies more on the weather to earn a living than Quebec farmers and this year they've had to talk about the weather a lot. The abundant amount of rain has harmed a variety of crops from hay to strawberries.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian killed in collision involving OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
O-Train will not return to service until all vehicles are inspected, councillor says
An Ottawa councillor says the O-Train will not return to service until Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo inspect all 45 LRT vehicles, meaning the shutdown of Ottawa's light-rail transit system could extend into next week.
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Cambridge, Ont. feeling effects of U.S. writer and actor strikes
Twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors are having ripple effects in Canada, including Cambridge, Ont.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada is issuing a severe thunderstorm watch across southwestern Ontario, including the risk of a tornado.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
'Something deeply wrong in play': Advocates concerned with continued youth violence in Winnipeg
Violent youth crime appears to be on an upward trend in Winnipeg and organizations that support youth are concerned about the current state.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case was seen in Kamloops last weekend, RCMP say
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
'Exquisitely painful injuries': BC Children's Hospital issues warning about TikTok challenges involving fire
An increase in severe burn injuries at BC Children's Hospital has prompted a warning to parents that TikTok challenges may be encouraging kids to play with fire.
-
Summer fun by the dozen: Fireworks and 11 other events to check out in Vancouver this weekend
Vancouverites are in for an explosive weekend—and that’s not just because of the fireworks. If you’re looking for activities, there’s plenty of options to keep you moving.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say alcohol likely a factor after wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital
Mounties say alcohol was likely a factor after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle, sending both drivers to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo.
-
Great Britain national hockey player killed in crash on Vancouver Island
A single-vehicle crash on Vancouver Island has claimed the life of a star player on Great Britain's national hockey team. The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating the collision that killed 33-year-old Mike Hammond of Langford early Wednesday morning.