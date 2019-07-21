Organizers are calling it "one of the most unique Guinness Record attempts in recent memory."

On Sunday, K-Days and guests will attempt to set a record for the largest performance of the Baby Shark Dance.

The famous—or infamous, debatably—song was first released in 2015 by South Korean education brand Pinkfong. It later blew up with the release of a dance video that earned nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. This year, "Baby Shark" debuted on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 32 in January, and "Baby Shark Live" was scheduled for a 100-city North American tour.

K-Days has encouraged Edmontonians to join the record attempt "as we sing, dance and make history."

Pinkfong and the Baby Shark Show will be leading the event at 2:30 p.m. on the Tim Hortons North Stage.

Full details of the event can be found online.