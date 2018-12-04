

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Better stick to spinach.

An Eat Smart salad, Sweet Kale, has been recalled from stores because of a possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced Tuesday consumers should not eat the product, advising it either be thrown out or returned.

Those who do eat the salad are recommended to call a doctor if they feel sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, headaches and neck stiffness.

The recalled product is in the 156-gram “Shake Up” size, has a best before date of Dec. 3, and a universal product code of 7 09351 30243 5.

According to the CFIA, there have been no reported illnesses due to consuming the product yet.

Last month, the agency advised the food industry not to import romaine lettuce from areas in the U.S. suspected of producing lettuce contaminated with E. coli.