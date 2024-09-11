Kaleido Family Arts Festival begins Friday despite funding shortfall

The 2024 Kaleido Family Arts Festival starts on Friday.

The annual festival is free to attend and brings art, music, theatre and dance to Alberta Avenue.

It will feature art galleries, street performances and market vendors along 118 Avenue between 90 and 95 Street.

For more information on what's available, visit the festival's website.

This is the 18th year for the festival, which is run by Arts of the Ave, a non-profit aiming to promote community arts in the Alberta Avenue community.

A Go Fund Me has been created to help with festival costs, saying funding for the event has "fallen short" by $50,000 for this year's event.