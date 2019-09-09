Alberta Avenue is gearing up for the annual Kaleido Family Arts Festival, beginning Friday, Sept. 13.

The signature festival takes over 118 Avenue between 90 Street to 95 Street throughout the weekend, featuring visual art, installations, theatre, music, dance and more.

"It's almost the coming together of so many of the festivals, and making it one," said Festival Producer and Executive Director Christy Morin.

With attractions set up on the street, in the alleys and on rooftops, visitors are encouraged to explore the Avenue in a new way.

"It gives them a chance to walk the street, look at the little shops, see the cultural diversity," Morin said.

Organizers said this will be the biggest event in the festival's 14 year history.

The Kaleido Family Arts Festival runs Sept. 13 to 15.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil