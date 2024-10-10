Kane Brown coming to Edmonton in March

Kane Brown will be performing in Edmonton in March as part of his new tour named after his upcoming album, The High Road.

The album will be released in January; less than two months after that, he'll kick off the tour in San Diego.

Tickets to the March 30 Edmonton concert will go on pre-sale on Tuesday and general sale on Oct. 18.

Edmonton is one of 23 cities Kane will be visiting.

The High Road will be Kane's fourth studio album.