Kane eyes 2025 return to Oilers after successful surgery
Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander Kane had successful abdominal surgery last Friday in New York and is expected to take a minimum of five to six months to recover.
Kane, who turns 34 next month, had surgery to repair both abductors, two hernias and two abdominal tears.
Kane will undergo rehabilitation in Edmonton under the supervision of the Oilers' medical staff.
He registered 44 points (including 24 goals) in 77 games during the regular season and added eight points (including four goals) in 20 playoff games.
However, Kane was sidelined during the Stanley Cup final and missed five of the seven games in the championship series against the Florida Panthers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.
