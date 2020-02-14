Kassian to have phone hearing with NHL after kicking Lightning defenceman
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won 3-1. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian is scheduled for a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety Friday afternoon after kicking a Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman.
Kassian got tangled up with Erik Cernak and teammate Josh Archibald on the ice toward the end of the first period Thursday night and seems to have kicked his opponent in the chest.
"I knew right away when he was on the ice he kicked me," Cernak told reporters after Tampa's 3-1 win over Edmonton. "I think he was little bit mad. I asked him what was wrong with him, because that's not a right play to do on the ice.
"He kicked me right in the chest, so luckily that wasn't higher."
Kassian waved his right for an in-person meeting "to expedite the process," TSN's Bob McKenzie reported, but has a phone call with the league at 2 p.m. MST.
McKenzie explained an in-person hearing allows the NHL to suspend Kassian for six or more games.
Kassian received a two-game suspension last month after an altercation with Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk.
With files from TSN