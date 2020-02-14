EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian is scheduled for a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety Friday afternoon after kicking a Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman.

Kassian got tangled up with Erik Cernak and teammate Josh Archibald on the ice toward the end of the first period Thursday night and seems to have kicked his opponent in the chest.

Here is the full video of Zack Kassian kicking Erik Cernak after taking him down to the ice. Exactly one month (1/13/20) after his two game suspension on Tkachuk @NHLPlayerSafety pic.twitter.com/jBR4IRWK85 — NHL Player Safety Mod (@NHLSafetyMod) February 14, 2020

"I knew right away when he was on the ice he kicked me," Cernak told reporters after Tampa's 3-1 win over Edmonton. "I think he was little bit mad. I asked him what was wrong with him, because that's not a right play to do on the ice.

"He kicked me right in the chest, so luckily that wasn't higher."

Zack Kassian has waived his right to an in-person hearing. A phone hearing will be conducted this afternoon. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 14, 2020

Kassian waved his right for an in-person meeting "to expedite the process," TSN's Bob McKenzie reported, but has a phone call with the league at 2 p.m. MST.

McKenzie explained an in-person hearing allows the NHL to suspend Kassian for six or more games.

In-person hearing gives the NHL the option to suspend for six or more games but doesn’t guarantee a suspension of six or more. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 14, 2020

Kassian received a two-game suspension last month after an altercation with Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk.

With files from TSN