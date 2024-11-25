EDMONTON
    Katy Perry adds Edmonton concert to Canadian leg of tour

    Katy Perry performs after an appearance by Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press) Katy Perry performs after an appearance by Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
    Katy Perry will perform in Edmonton in July when she is on "The Lifetimes Tour."

    Rogers Place announced the July 24 show on Monday.

    Perry will also be performing in Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

    She just released her seventh studio album, called 143.

    Presale and general sale for Canadian tickets start Nov. 27 and Nov. 29, respectively. 

