EDMOTON -- The family of a little boy in need of a $3-million treatment will give an update Friday on their fundraising and awareness-raising efforts.

Almost $1.1 million was raised for Kaysen Martin as of Friday morning.

The Edmonton toddler is one of three in the metro region diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, which affects the muscles used for lung support, swallowing, walking, and head control.

The best option for young SMA patients is a one-time gene therapy treatment called Zolgensma.

It currently is not available in Canada, and comes at a price of $2.8 million.

Additionally, Zolgensma is best administered before the age of two.

Kaysen celebrated his second birthday on July 17.

His family says their campaign prompted conversations between Alberta Health and Zolgensma's maker, Novartis, but that they have not been given any concrete answers.

Edmonton – West and Calgary – Shepard Members of Parliament Kelley McCauley and Tom Kmiec will join Kaysen's mom, Lana Bernardin, on Friday at 11:30 a.m.