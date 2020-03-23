EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is streaming a special performance online on Thursday, the first in a series of concerts called Canada Performs.

The hour-long performance from the Winspear will feature ESO principal cellist Rafael Hoekman and pianist Jeremy Spurgeon. It will be streamed live on the ESO's Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

"With this opportunity, we can keep the music live when people need it most,” Hoekman said in a written release. “Jeremy and I feel exceptionally honoured to have been selected as a #CanadaPerforms concert."

Canada Performs is a relief fund started by the National Arts Centre to help support Canadian artists. Performers apply and if selected will receive $1,000 for their performance.

Audiences can also donate to the performers and non-profit organizations while enjoying the live music.

"We will show the world what amazing music we have here in Edmonton and one of the best concert halls in the world," Hoekman said. "We encourage those who watch and enjoy the broadcast to donate to the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. With your help we can ensure the future of our orchestra during this difficult time.”

All concerts and events at the Winspear Centre are cancelled through May 7, 2020.

Tickets for cancelled shows will be refunded or can be donated back to the ESO.