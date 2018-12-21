

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A popular lookout formerly known as the "End of the World” is once again open to the Edmonton public.

Keillor Point reopened Friday after a couple of months of construction.

Keillor Road was shut down in the mid-1990s because of riverbank erosion. It became a popular spot, but there were concerns about safety.

“People have been drawn to this location, and we want people to enjoy the attractive view of the river valley, so we want to make this a safe, accessible site for everyone to come down and enjoy the site,” said Andrew Kwan, a project manager with the City of Edmonton.

The site now features steel safety railings, a staircase and hand rails. The site has been opened up a view of the west and a part of the east sides of the city. Lighting has also been installed at the top.

Kwan said the community’s feedback has so far been positive.

“It’s beautiful. Just look at it.”

Construction at the location will continue in the spring, when the city installs benches, landscaping and finishes nearby trails.

Kwan estimated the site will be completed in spring 2019.

With files from Bill Fortier