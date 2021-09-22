Keith to miss start of training camp, Oilers could open season with 1 unvaccinated player
COVID-19 is already taking its toll on the Edmonton Oilers' upcoming new season as the team opened training camp Wednesday.
General manager Ken Holland says the club could open its new campaign with one unvaccinated player.
“I think the player is going through a process to decide because I think it’s a difficult decision," said Holland, who declined to name the player.
"So I want to give the person the appropriate time."
He estimated that a player who isn't vaccinated would miss around 30 games due to cross-border quarantine rules.
"It's going to be very difficult."
The team's new acquisition Duncan Keith will miss the first week of camp due those quarantine rules after getting vaccinated last week.
"Making the decision for some people is easy and for some people is difficult. I’m happy that he’s going to be part of our team this year fully vaccinated," said Holland.
He also said Keith was among between about 70 and 90 NHL players who had not been vaccinated in the summer.
Holland also announced goaltender Alex Stalock will be a long-term absence due to a heart condition he contracted after getting COVID-19 last season.
"I don't anticipate he'll play hockey this year."
The Oilers are slated to open their season at home on Oct. 13 against the Vancouver Canucks.
