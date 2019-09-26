

Staff, CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- The Grey Cup halftime show is going country, by way of down under.

Grammy-award winning artist Keith Urban will headline this year’s halftime show at Calgary’s McMahon Place Stadium on Nov. 24, the CFL announced Thursday.

The country star from Australia has sold more than 20 million albums with six reaching number one, and was recently named Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association and Academcy of Country Music.

Speaking with eTalk, Urban said he was thrilled to return to Calgary because of a special connection with the fans there.

"The first time I think I performed a sold-out stadium (in Canada) actually would have been the Saddledome in Calgary,” he said.

“I remember halfway through my show, thinking: ‘Man, this crowd is amazing! Whoever is coming on after us is gonna love these guys.’ And I suddenly thought: ‘I’m it. I’m the guy that’s coming on. I’m here. This is it. This is my crowd.’”

The 107th Grey Cup, which will be broadcast across the country on TSN, will mark the fifth time Calgary has hosted the game and first since 2009.