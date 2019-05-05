Longtime Detroit Red Wings executive Ken Holland is expected to become the next general manager of the Edmonton Oilers.

According to TSN reporter Ryan Rishaug, Holland is likely to tell Oilers CEO and Vice Chair Bob Nicholson whether or not he wants the position of general manager on Sunday.

“Indications are he will be willing to accept the job,” Rishaug said.

Holland expected to get back to Nicholson today with his answer, and indications are he will be willing to accept the job. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 5, 2019

Holland served as the Detroit team’s general manager for 22 years before being replaced by Steve Yzerman at the end of the 2018-19 season. Holland was then promoted to the position of senior vice president of the Red Wings.

The Oilers fired their previous general manager, Peter Chiarelli, in January, and named Keith Gretzky as interim general manager. The team began looking for a general manager last month.

The Oilers are also looking for a new head coach.

With files from TSN