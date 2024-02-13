Kenneth Courtorielle sentenced to decade in prison for death of girlfriend Billie Johnson

An Alberta man convicted of killing his girlfriend has been sentenced to 10.5 years in prison.

Kenneth Courtorielle, 38, was convicted of manslaughter last September in the death of Billie Johnson, 30.

Johnson was last seen on Christmas Eve 2020 taking a taxi from her mother's house to the apartment she shared with Courtorielle in Edmonton.

Her skull, lower jawbone, and three arm bones were found April 21, 2021, in a wooded area near Bon Accord.

Courtorielle was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

At his trial, he admitted to dumping Johnson's body, but denied killing her.

He said she had died of a cocaine overdose, and he disposed of her body because he was on parole and didn't want to go back to jail.

In his decision, the judge said he didn't believe Courtorielle's account.

"I reject any assertion that Ms. Johnson may have died of a drug overdose causing a pulmonary hemorrhage or otherwise. I have no doubt in that regard," Hillier wrote in his decision.

"I am instead convinced from the evidence that Ms. Johnson died as a result of one or more blows to her face by the accused."

On Friday, Courtorielle was sentenced to 126 months on the manslaughter charge, as well as 24 months for indignity to a human body and six months for escaping lawful custody.

The sentences for the additional charges will be served consecutively to the manslaughter sentence.