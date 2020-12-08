Advertisement
Kenney, 2 ministers to join Hinshaw for 4 p.m. COVID-19 update
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 9:30AM MST
Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw during a news conference in the Edmonton Federal Building on Monday, April 20, 2020. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- More COVID-19 restrictions could be on the way Tuesday as the premier and two ministers will speak along with the chief medical officer of health Tuesday afternoon.
Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer will all be at the COVID-19 update at 4 p.m.
