EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier will be in Red Deer Saturday to reveal new addictions treatment options for the region.

Jason Kenney will be joined by Jason Luan, mental health and addictions associate minister, and Adriana LaGrange, education minister and Red Deer-North MLA.

The announcement will be part of Alberta's recovery plan, the government said.

Earlier in the week, the government committed $25 million to build five "recovery communities," consisting of 400 beds, at locations yet to be determined throughout Alberta. The long-term, residential facilities are meant to take a holistic approach to treatment, Luan said.

Days later, the government decided to cut funding to a supervised consumption site in Lethbridge, citing an audit that found $1.6 million in undocumented expenditures. The site is to be replaced by a motorhome-type facility.

Kenney's economic recovery plan relies on creating jobs through infrastructure projects. So far, the government has also announced roadway projects in central Alberta and Edmonton, and construction to start on Keystone XL.