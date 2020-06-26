EDMONTON -- An update on the overdue Grande Prairie Regional Hospital is expected Friday.

The premier and Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda have teased an announcement about a "major construction milestone" regarding the 64,000 square-metre, $763-million project.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro and the zone’s senior operating officer of Alberta Health Services will also be there.

The Alberta government said last year the build would be finished in late 2020, after which AHS would commission things like final cleaning, and furniture and equipment installations. Tests of all the medical and building systems will also need to be done.

Just over a year ago, Alberta was ordered to pay nearly $13 million to the new regional hospital’s subcontractors, who said they had lost out when the province ended its contract with Graham Construction the fall before.

According to the previous NDP government, Graham couldn’t complete the project on time or on budget.

The construction firm said it had warned the government that the hospital’s budget was insufficient for design changes that had been made.

The news conference begins at 1:15 p.m. Officials will also go on a tour of the facility.

