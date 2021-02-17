EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney announced on Wednesday a boost of up to $10,000 per small and medium-sized Alberta businesses struggling through the pandemic.

The premier said the payment can be used to offset costs associated with the pandemic including purchasing PPE, paying bills and hiring staff.

"Small businesses are the beating heart of Alberta's economy and Alberta's government will always be there for them," he said in a news release. "We've heard the calls for more support and today, we are providing even more funding for Alberta job creators."

Businesses must show a revenue reduction of 60 per cent or more to receive 15 per cent of their monthly revenue, up to a maximum of $10,000.

The benefit is intended to provide additional support where federal programs fall short, the province said in a news release. Businesses are required to report the total amount of provincial and federal support received to ensure no more than 80 per cent of revenue is covered.

More to come…