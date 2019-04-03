Mark Smith, the United Conservative candidate in Drayton Valley-Devon, remains under fire for homophobic comments he made in 2013, but party leader Jason Kenney maintains Smith’s apology is enough.

In a recording of a church sermon posted on Twitter Tuesday, Smith said, “You don’t have to watch any TV for any length of time today where you don't see on the TV programs them trying to tell you that homosexuality and homosexual love is good love. Heck, there are even people out there—I could take you to places on the website, I'm sure, where you could find out that there’s, uh, where pedophilia is love.”

Smith, who is also the UCP education critic, issued an apology but declined to share his views on homosexuality in an interview with CTV News.

Kenney said he found the comments “offensive,” but was satisfied with the apology.

“In the 16 months that I’ve been leader of the party, I’ve not seen him say or conduct himself in a way that demonstrates disrespect for other people,” he said.

Kenney’s opponents, NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, criticized his response, which Shannon Humphrey, the chair for Central Alberta Pride, called a “brush it under the carpet” approach.

"What we really need to consider is what that action says to the community as a whole," Humphrey said.

Both Smith and Kenney have reasoned the comments were made before Smith became an elected official—an explanation that holds no weight for Ward 10 Councillor Michael Walters, a former student of Smith’s who grey up in Drayton Valley.

“I don’t think those attitudes change on a dime for folks," said Walters, who is "unsettled" by how Kenney has handled the controversy. "We can't say to the world, 'we're open for business,' and then say to the world, 'but our leaders are homophobic.'"

