EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney has confirmed there was an arrest during a protest against Alberta's measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the legislature Sunday.

There have been a number of rallies at the legislature protesting Alberta's stay-at-home and physical distancing orders, though this was the first arrest, Kenney said.

“The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right that includes both the freedoms of speech and assembly," the premier said. "Elected leaders do not direct operational decisions of law enforcement officials. We are inquiring why an arrest occurred yesterday, but not at previous protests. If we are not satisfied with the explanation, the government will modify public health orders to clarify that it is acceptable for individuals who are respecting physical distancing guidelines to be present in outdoor public venues, including for the purpose of protesting."

The Edmonton Police Service told CTV News the man, who was speaking through a megaphone, was arrested because he would not give his ID to sheriffs when asked.

In video of the arrest, the man can be heard asking, "Am I being arrested? Am I being detained? What did I breach?" An officer responds, and he says, "The public health act? What section did I breach?"

CTV News obtained a photo of the ticket, which says the individual was "contravening order of medical officer of health."

He's scheduled to appear in court Sept. 1.