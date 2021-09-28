Kenney, Copping, Madu and Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday

EDMONTON -

Alberta government and health officials are giving a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Justice Minister Kaycee Madu and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta added a total of 5,181 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are 21,307 active cases and 1,063 hospitalizations, 265 of whom are in intensive care units, the highest to date.

Among eligible Albertans, 83 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 73.8 per cent have had two doses.

