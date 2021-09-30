Kenney, Copping to give COVID-19 update at 3:30; no Hinshaw
Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, and other officials are scheduled to deliver an update on Alberta’s health system as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the province.
Scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Kenney and Copping are expected to be joined by AHS president and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu and Tim Grant, public service commissioner.
In a press release, the province said the update will provide Albertans with information about the health system and ongoing work to protect public health.
As of Wednesday, there were 20,306 active infections – about where the province’s active case rate was in late April.
In a statement to CTV News, AHS said Alberta has 373 ICU beds – a 115 per increase over our baseline of 173.
There are currently 309 patients in ICUs, the “vast majority” of whom are seeking treatment for COVID-19.
Over the past seven days, the number of patients in ICUs increased by six per cent with the overall provincial ICU capacity at 83 per cent.
The North zone leads the province for ICU capacity, operating at 100 per cent capacity. Edmonton is at 86 per cent, white the South zone is at 81 per cent.
The update will be livestreamed here and at CTVNews.ca.
More to come…
