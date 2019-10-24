The UCP government will deliver its first budget on Thursday afternoon.

Premier Kenney said in a public address Wednesday that it will not be an easy budget for Albertans.

"Some programs will be asked to do more with less. Some ineffective programs will be eliminated altogether, and some infrastructure projects will be delayed or scaled back," Kenney said.

He said there will be a 2.8 per cent reduction in spending, but health and education funding will be maintained.

Advocates in those fields say no increase is essentially a cut, as it doesn't factor in growth and inflation.

Kenney said the budget will stimulate the economy, create jobs and reduce Alberta's debt.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Travis Toews confirmed there will be cuts in the public sector

"This is a budget of restraint and it will affect every area of government," Toews said.

The provincial budget is expected to be released Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.

