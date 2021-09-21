Kenney, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update after cabinet shuffle

EDMONTON -

Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver a COVID-19 update after Tuesday afternoon's cabinet shuffle.

The premier will announce changes to his government cabinet at 3:30 p.m. and join Dr. Hinshaw at 5 p.m.

On Monday, Alberta reported 4,633 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths since Friday, and a record-high 954 hospitalizations.

Of eligible Albertans, 81 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 72.3 per cent have had two doses.

Watch the COVID-19 update live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.