Kenney, Hinshaw to issue COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File
EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney is joining Dr. Deena Hinshaw in Wednesday's COVID-19 update.
On Tuesday, the chief medical officer of health announced 57 new coronavirus cases and a second death.
Alberta now has 358 COVID-19 cases: 214 in the Calgary zone, 86 in the Edmonton zone, 28 in the Central zone, 20 in the North zone and eight in the South zone.
The province suspects up to 28 cases have breen spread in the community so far.
In his last COVID-19 address, Kenney said there was a "special place in hell" for hoarders taking advantage of others during this pandemic, and announced the decision to freeze the education property tax to save Albertans millions of dollars.
It's unclear what the premier will discuss in Wednesday's update.
As of 11:10 a.m., there were 3,281 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths in Canada.