

Kelsey Dyer and Diego Romero, CTV News Edmonton





The Alberta and British Columbia premiers found some common ground, but not when it came to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The premiers from Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon met in Edmonton Thursday.

It was the first time Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who hosted the conference at Government House, met B.C. Premier John Horgan in person.

"I indicated to Premier Horgan our hope that the government of British Columbia will respect the decisions that have been made," Kenney said after the meeting. "I think the premier has a full understanding of our position."

Horgan said: "I have no quarrel with the people of Alberta. I have no quarrel with people in other parts of Canada. But I have a responsibility to protect and defend the things that matter to British Columbians."

Kenney maintained Alberta is prepared to use legislation to reduce oil and gas exports to provinces opposed to pipelines—a move Horgan said B.C. is prepared to fight.