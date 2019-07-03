Alberta government leaders including Premier Jason Kenney and Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen hosted a barbecue on the legislature grounds Wednesday to encourage consumers to "buy Albertan."

Representatives of the province's beef, pork and canola producers were among those on hand.

"Alberta farmers are caught in the crossfire of a bunch of international fights that have nothing to do with them," said Dresshen.

"Everyone can do their part and help our farmers by buying Albertan."

Last week, China asked Ottawa to suspend all meat exports after claiming to have found residue from the restricted feed additive ractopamine in some Canadian pork products.

The province says Alberta is Canada's third-largest exporters of agri-food products.